椰菜炒腩片

材料：

椰菜半個

五花腩片120克

牛油10克

蒜頭4瓣

葱2條

三色椒各1/8個

調味：

韓國麵豉醬1湯匙

黑椒碎少許

紹酒1湯匙

糖少許

生抽1茶匙

做法：

1. 椰菜切粗絲，三色椒切絲，蒜頭切片，切葱花。五花腩片切小塊。

2. 燒熱油，煎香蒜頭。加入腩片同炒。炒至肉開始變色，加黑椒碎。下椰菜絲，加水2湯匙，蓋上至水分蒸發。

3. 加入三色椒，灒紹酒，加麵豉醬同炒。加糖和生抽，撒葱花，加牛油拌炒。

Sauteed cabbage with pork belly

Ingredients:

Cabbage 1/2pc

Pork belly slices 120g

Butter 10g

Garlic 4 cloves

Green onion 2 pcs

3 colour bell pepper ⅛ pc for each

Seasoning:

Korean soy bean paste 1 Tablespoon

Black pepper Little

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Sugar Little

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut cabbage and bell peppers in strips. Slice garlic. Shred green onion. Cut pork belly in small pieces.

2. Heat the oil and pan fry garlic. Stir fry with pork belly until turn to light colour. Put in black pepper and cabbage. Put in 2 Tablespoons of water. Cover the lid until water evaporate.

3. Put in bell peppers. Pour in Shao Xing wine and stir fry with soy bean paste. Put in sugar, soy sauce and green onion. Stir fry with butter.

