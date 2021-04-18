豆乳雞湯

材料：

無糖豆漿500毫升

甘筍1條

鮮枝竹3條

雞柳5條

本菇1包

薑2片

葱1條

清湯500毫升

胡椒粉少許

做法：

1. 甘筍切片，切葱花，鮮枝竹切塊，剝開本菇。甘筍、薑和雞肉加入鍋中，加入雞湯500毫升。蓋上，細火煮至滾起1分鐘。熄火再焗1分鐘。

2. 挾起雞肉，撈走浮泡和薑片。加入鮮枝竹和本菇，蓋上，中火繼續煮2分鐘。雞肉切片備用。

3. 加入豆漿和胡椒粉。雞肉加回湯中，加葱花。

Soy milk and chicken soup

Ingredients:

No sugar soy milk 500ml

Carrot 1 pc

Fresh tofu sheet 3 pcs

Chicken fillet 5 pcs

Marmoreal mushroom 1pack

Ginger 2 slices

Green onion 1 pc

Chicken broth 500ml

Pepper Little

Steps:

1. Slice carrot. Shred green onion. Cut fresh tofu sheet. Separate Marmoreal mushroom. Put carrot, ginger and chicken in pot. Put in 500ml of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in low-heat to cook 1 minute. Turn off the heat and set for 1 minute.

2. Take out chicken fillet. Then take out the dirt and ginger. Put in fresh tofu sheet and marmoreal mushroom. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 2 minutes. Slice chicken.

3. Put soy milk in pot, then season with pepper. Put chicken back to pot. Then put in green onion.

