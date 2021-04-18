醋拌萵筍

材料：

萵筍1條

心裏美蘿蔔1/4個

糖少許

鹽少許

醬汁：

乾辣椒3隻

芝麻1湯匙

黑醋2湯匙

麻油半茶匙

糖1茶匙

蠔油半茶匙

做法：

1. 萵筍削去硬皮，刨絲。心裏美削皮刨絲，加鹽醃至出水。滾水加入糖和鹽，加入萵筍汆水1分鐘。

2. 撈起萵筍放入冰水過冷河，擠乾水分。心裏美也擠乾水分。拌勻。

3. 乾辣椒和芝麻白鑊烘乾。碗中加糖、蠔油、黑醋和麻油，加入乾辣椒和芝麻。將醬汁加入萵筍和心裏美拌勻。

Celtuce salad with vinegar sauce

Ingredients:

Celtuce 1 pc

Watermelon radish ¼ pc

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Sauce:

Dried chili 3 pcs

Sesame 1 Tablespoon

Black vinegar 2 Tablespoon

Sesame oil ½ teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Peel hard skin of celtuce. Shred celtuce with grater. Peel watermelon radish and shred it. Marinate with salt. Put sugar and salt in boiling water, blanch celtuce in 1 minute.

2. Take out celtuce and put in iced water. Squeeze the celtuce and watermelon radish excess water. Mix well.

3. Pan fried chili and sesame without oil. Put sugar and oyster sauce in bowl. Stir with black vinegar. Put in sesame oil, chili and sesame. Put sauce in bowl and stir well.

