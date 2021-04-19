糖醋豆腐

材料：

板豆腐1盒

生粉適量

白芝麻適量

葱花適量

調味汁：

生抽2茶匙

白醋4茶匙

糖4茶匙

茄醬2茶匙

水5茶匙

生粉1茶匙

做法：

1. 豆腐切條，抹乾水分，兩邊沾上薄薄的生粉。

2. 下油油滾，小火放入豆腐條，煎至兩面金黃色，盛起，放在碟上。

3. 加入所有調味料拌勻，倒入煎鑊，煮滾。

4. 將調味汁淋在煎好的豆腐上，撒上白芝麻和葱花，即成。

Bean curd in Sweet and Sour Sauce

Ingredients:

Board bean curd 1 box

Corn starch some

White sesame some

Chopped spring onion some

Seasoning sauce:

Light soy sauce 2 tsp

White Vinegar 4 tsp

Sugar 4 tsp

Ketchup 2 tsp

Water 5 tsp

Corn starch 1 tsp

Steps:

1. Cut the bean curd into strips. Wipe dry. Cover with thin corn starch for both sides.

2. Heat oil to boil. Turn to low heat. Add the bean curd strips. Pan fry until both sides are in golden color. Dish up and place on the plate.

3. Add all seasoning ingredients and mix well. Pour into the frying pan and cook to boil.

4. Drizzle the sauce onto the cooked bean curd. Sprinkle with white sesame and chopped spring onion. Ready to serve.

