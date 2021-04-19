川味回鍋肉

材料：

五花腩片400克

青椒1個

滷水豆腐乾2件

椰菜1/4個

薑片6片

葱段 適量

蒜茸1湯匙

乾辣椒5隻

花椒 半茶匙

鹽 適量

調味料：

辣豆瓣醬2湯匙

甜麵醬1湯匙

紹酒1湯匙

生抽1茶匙

麻油1湯匙

做法：

1. 青椒切除椗，去籽，切件。滷水豆腐乾切條。椰菜切小段。五花腩片切段。

2. 水滾，加鹽，分別放入青椒、滷水豆腐乾和椰菜，灼煮約2-3分鐘至軟身，盛起，瀝乾水分。

3. 下油油滾，加入蒜茸、薑片、乾辣椒及花椒，炒香。放入五花腩片，炒熟。加入辣豆瓣醬和甜麵醬，炒香。加入紹酒和生抽，炒勻。

4. 放入青椒和滷水豆腐乾，炒勻。放入椰菜、麻油及葱段炒勻，上碟即成。

Stir-fried Pork Belly Slices with Cabbage and Chilies

Ingredients:

Pork belly slices 400g

Green bell pepper 1 pc

Marinated dried bean curd 2 pcs

Cabbage 1/4 pc

Ginger slices 6 pcs

Spring onion sections some

Minced garlic 1 tbsp

Dried chilies 5 pcs

Sichuan peppercorns 1/2 tsp

Salt some

Seasonings:

Chili bean sauce 2 tbsp

Sweet soybean sauce 1 tbsp

Shaoxing wine 1 tbsp

Light soy sauce 1 tsp

Sesame oil 1 tbsp

Steps:

1. Remove the stalk and seeds of green bell pepper. Cut into pieces. Cut the marinated dried bean curd into strips. Cut the cabbage into sections. Cut the pork belly into pieces

2. Heat water to boil. Add salt. Add the green bell pepper, marinated dried bean curd and cabbage, cook for around 2-3 minutes until it’s soften. Dish up and drain.

3. Heat oil to boil. Add the minced garlic, ginger slices, dried chilies and Sichuan peppercorns, stir fry until fragrant. Add the pork belly slices and stir fry until done. Add the chili bean sauce and sweet soybean sauce. Stir fry until fragrant. Add Shaoxing wine and light soy sauce, stir well.

4. Add the green bell pepper and marinated dried bean curd, stir well. Add cabbage, sesame oil and spring onion sections, stir well. Dish up and ready to serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！