紫菜花枝丸湯

材料：

紫菜5克

花枝丸4粒

水1公升

鰹魚湯粉1包

鹽 適量

葱花 適量

做法：

1. 紫菜放在碗中，加水浸軟，瀝乾水分。

2. 花枝丸切半。

3. 水滾，放入鰹魚湯粉，拌勻。放入花枝丸，煲煮3分鐘

4. 加入紫菜，再煲煮5分鐘，適量鹽調味，盛起，以葱花裝飾，即成。

Seaweed Soup with Taiwanese Cuttlefish Ball

Ingredients:

Seaweed 5g

Taiwanese cuttlefish ball 4 pcs

Water 1 litre

Japanese bonito powder 1 small pack

Salt some

Chopped spring onion some

Steps:

1. Put the seaweed in bowl and add water. Soak until softened. Drain it.

2. Cut the Taiwanese cuttlefish ball into half.

3. Heat water to boil. Add the Japanese bonito powder and stir well. Add the Taiwanese cuttlefish ball. Cook for 3 minutes.

4. Add seaweed and cook for 5 minutes. Season with some salt. Dish up and garnish with chopped spring onion. Ready to serve.

