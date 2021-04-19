涼拌腐竹

材料：

腐竹100克

西芹 200g

甘筍1/2條

新鮮木耳8個

芫荽適量

白芝麻適量

調味汁：

蒜茸2湯匙

鎮江醋2湯匙

白醋2湯匙

糖1.5湯匙

鹽1茶匙

麻油2湯匙

白胡椒粉 適量

做法：

1. 甘筍去皮斜切成段。西芹斜切成段。木耳切半。腐竹放在碗中，加水浸軟，切段。

2. 將調味汁所有材料拌勻。

3. 水滾，分別放入西芹段、木耳及甘筍片，煲煮2分鐘至軟身，盛起，瀝乾水分。加入腐竹，煲煮30秒至軟身，盛起，瀝乾水分。

4. 所有食材放入碗內，拌勻，倒入調味汁拌勻，上碟，撒上白芝麻、芫荽裝飾，即成。

Chilled Dried Bean curd

Ingredients:

Dried bean curd 100g

Celery 200g

Carrot 1/2 pc

Fresh black fungus 8 pcs

Chinese coriander some

White sesame some

Seasoning sauce:

Minced garlic 2 tbsp

Zhenjiang vinegar 2 tbsp

White vinegar 2 tbsp

Sugar 1.5 tbsp

Salt 1 tsp

Sesame oil 2 tbsp

White pepper powder some

Steps:

1. Peel and section the carrot in oblique cut. Cut the celery into sections in oblique cut. Cut the black fungus into half. Put the dried bean curd into bowl and add water. Soak until softened and cut into pieces.

2. Add all seasoning sauce ingredients and mix well.

3. Heat water to boil. Add celery sections, black fungus and carrot slices, cook for 2 minutes until it turns soft. Dish up and drain. Add the dried bean curd. Cook for 30 seconds until it turns soft. Dish up and drain.

4. Add all food into the bowl. Mix well. Pour the seasoning sauce and mix well. Dish up. Sprinkle with white sesame. Garnish with Chinese coriander. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！