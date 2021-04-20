蘋果雪梨雪耳素湯

材料：

蘋果 1個

雪梨 2個

腰果 200克

粟米 1條

紅蘿蔔 1條

雪耳 1個

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 雪耳浸熱水；腰果浸水。

2. 蘋果切件、去心；雪梨切件、去心；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

3. 粟米切件；雪耳切件、去蒂。

4. 將紅蘿蔔、粟米、雪梨、蘋果、雪耳、腰果加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Apple, Pear and Snow Fungus Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Apple 1 pc

Pear 2 pcs

Cashew nuts 200g

Corn 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Snow fungus 1 pc

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak snow fungus with hot water. Soak cashew nuts.

2. Cut apple into pieces and cored. Cut pear into pieces and cored. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

3. Cut corn into pieces. Cut snow fungus into pieces and remove stem.

4. Put carrot, corn, pear, apple, snow fungus and cashew nuts into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, put in some salt.

