西蘭花炒鮮菇

材料：

西蘭花 300克

白玉菇1包

蒜頭 3瓣

紹興酒 1湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

魚露 1茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 水中加入鹽，浸西蘭花30分鐘；蒜頭去皮、切碎。

2. 白玉菇切走根部、撕開；西蘭花切件。

3. 將西蘭花、紹興酒、鹽加入滾水，煮3分鐘，取出。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭，再加入白玉菇，炒至均勻。

5. 加入西蘭花，炒至均勻，最後加入魚露。

Stir fried Broccoli and White Shimeji Mushroom

Ingredients:

Broccoli 300g

White shimeji mushroom 1 pack

Garlic 3 slices

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Add salt into water, soak broccoli 30 mins. Peel garlic and mince.

2. Cut white shimeji mushroom root and rip. Cut broccoli into pieces.

3. Put broccoli, Shao xing wine and salt into boiling water, cook 3 mins and take out.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic, then put in white shimeji mushroom, stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in broccoli, stir fry until mix well, finally put in fish sauce.

