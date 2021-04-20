泡椒魚柳

材料：

魚柳 2條

泡椒 30 克

薑 30克

葱 1棵

蒜頭4瓣

雞蛋 1隻

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

生抽 1湯匙

老抽 1茶匙

糖 1湯匙

鎮江香醋 1湯匙

生粉 3湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 魚柳印乾水分、切件，將鹽、胡椒粉、紹興酒加入至魚柳，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 泡椒對切；薑去皮、切碎；蒜頭去皮、切碎；葱切粒。

3. 將生抽、老抽、糖、鎮江香醋混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 雞蛋攪拌均勻，將蛋加入至魚柳，魚柳撲上生粉。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入魚柳，煎至金黃色，取出。

6. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，加入泡椒、薑，炒3分鐘，加入蒜頭、葱，炒至均勻。

7. 加入醬汁，煮3分鐘，再加入魚柳，炒至均勻。

Pan fried Fish Fillet with Preserved Perennial Chilli

Ingredients:

Fish fillet 2 pcs

Preserved perennial chilli 30g

Ginger 30g

Spring onion 1 pc

Garlic 4 slices

Egg 1 pc

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Zhen jiang vinegar 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 3 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe fish fillet with kitchen paper, cut into pieces, put salt, pepper, Shao xing wine into fish fillet, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Cut preserved perennial chilli into two pieces. Peel ginger and mince. Peel garlic and mince. Dice spring onion.

3. Mix soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, Zhen jiang vinegar, mix well as sauce.

4. Beat egg, put egg into fish fillet, then put cornstarch into fish fillet.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in fish fillet, pan fry until golden brown and take out.

6. Heat the rice bran oil with the same pan, put in preserved perennial chilli and ginger, stir fry 3 mins, then put in garlic and spring onion, stir fry until mix well.

7. Put in the sauce and cook 3 mins, then put in fish fillet and stir fry until mix well.

