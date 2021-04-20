韓式豬腩片配芝麻葉及沙律菜

材料：

豬腩片 300克

泡菜 100克

芝麻葉及沙律菜 1包

韓式辣醬 1湯匙

黑椒 1茶匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 豬腩片印乾水分，將韓式辣醬、黑椒、糖加入至豬腩片，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 泡菜切件。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入豬腩片，炒至全熟。

4. 將芝麻葉及沙律菜擺上碟，配上泡菜。

5. 加入豬腩片一同享用。

Korean Style Sliced Pork Belly with Rucola and Salad Vegetable

Ingredients:

Sliced pork belly 300g

Kimchi 100g

Rucola and salad vegetable 1 pack

Korean style hot pepper paste 1 tablespoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Wipe sliced pork belly with kitchen paper, put Korean style hot pepper paste, black pepper, sugar into sliced pork belly, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Cut kimchi into pieces.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in sliced pork belly, stir fry until cooked.

4. Put rucola and salad vegetable on the plate, then put in kimchi.

5. Put in sliced pork belly, enjoy to together.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！