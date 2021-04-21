椰子鮮淮山雞湯

材料：

印度椰子 1個

鮮淮山 1條

雞 1/2隻

紅蘿蔔 1條

粟米 1條

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 印度椰子切件；鮮淮山去皮、切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件；粟米切件。

2. 雞汆水、洗淨。

3. 將印度椰子、鮮淮山、南北杏、紅蘿蔔、粟米、雞，加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Chicken Soup with Indian Coconut and Common Yam Rhizome

Ingredients:

Indian coconut 1 pc

Common yam rhizome 1 pc

Chicken 1/2 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Corn 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Cut Indian coconut into pieces. Peel common yam rhizome and cut into pieces. Peel carrot. Cut carrot into pieces. Cut corn into pieces.

2. Blanch chicken and wash chicken.

3. Put Indian coconut, common yam rhizome, apricot kernel, carrot, corn, chicken into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, put in some salt.

