黃金軟殼蟹

材料：

鹹蛋 4隻

軟殼蟹 4隻

牛奶 200毫升

麵粉 50克

鹽 1茶匙

番薯粉 50克

水 30毫升

米糠油 300毫升

步驟‌：

1. 鹹蛋取出蛋黃，以大火蒸鹹蛋黃20分鐘，壓碎鹹蛋黃。

2. 軟殼蟹對切，將軟殼蟹加入至牛奶，浸10分鐘。

3. 將麵粉、鹽混合，加入水，攪拌均勻，加入軟殼蟹，攪拌均勻，將軟殼蟹撲上番薯粉。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入軟殼蟹，炸4分鐘，取出，用廚紙印乾油分。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入鹹蛋黃，炒至起泡，加入軟殼蟹，炒至均勻。

Deep fried Soft Shell Crab with Salted Egg Yolk

Ingredients:

Salted egg 4 pcs

Soft shell crab 4 pcs

Milk 200ml

Flour 50g

Salt 1 teaspoon

Sweet potato flour 50g

Water 30ml

Rice bran oil 300ml

Steps:

1. Take out salted egg yolk, steam salted egg yolk 20 mins with high heat and crush salted egg yolk.

2. Cut soft shell crab into two pieces, then put into milk, soak 10 mins.

3. Mix flour and salt, put in water, mix well, put in soft shell crab and mix well, put sweet potato flour into soft shell crab.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in soft shell crab and deep fry 4 mins, take out and wipe the oil with kitchen paper.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in salted egg yolk, stir fry until get bubbles, put in soft shell crab and stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！