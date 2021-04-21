節瓜豆卜粉絲煲

材料：

節瓜 1個

豆卜 10粒

粉絲 1包

薑 30克

魚露 2湯匙

牛肝菌粉 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 粉絲浸水；節瓜去皮、切件；豆卜對切；薑去皮、切碎。

2. 燒熱米糠油，爆香薑，加入節瓜，炒3分鐘。

3. 加入紹興酒、豆卜、水、牛肝菌粉、魚露、胡椒粉，炒至均勻，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

4. 加入粉絲，蓋上蓋，煮3分鐘。

Stewed Vermicelli with Hairy Gourd and Tofu Puffs

Ingredients:

Hairy gourd 1 pc

Tofu puffs 10 pcs

Vermicelli 1 pack

Ginger 30g

Fish sauce 2 tablespoons

Porcini powder 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli. Peel hairy gourd. Cut hairy gourd into pieces. Cut tofu puffs into two pieces. Peel ginger and mince.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry ginger, put in hairy gourd and stir fry 3 mins.

3. Put in Shao xing wine, tofu puffs and water, porcini powder, fish sauce, pepper, stir fry until mix well, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.

4. Put in vermicelli, cover the lid and cook 3 mins.

