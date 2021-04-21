肉末茄子蛋

材料：

豬肉碎 100克

茄子 1條

雞蛋 2隻

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

生抽 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

老抽 1茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

蠔油 1湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 將生抽、紹興酒、老抽、麻油加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，醃20分鐘。

2. 蛋攪拌均勻，加入鹽、胡椒粉至蛋，攪拌均勻；茄子切條。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入豬肉碎，炒至全熟，取出。

4. 燒熱原鑊，加入蛋，炒至八成熟，取出。

5. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，加入茄子，炒3分鐘，再加入少許水，煮3分鐘。

6. 加入豬肉碎、蛋，炒至均勻，加入蠔油，炒至均勻。

Braised Eggplant with Minced Pork and Egg

Ingredients:

Minced pork 100g

Eggplant 1 pc

Egg 2 pcs

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put soy sauce, Shao xing wine, dark soy sauce, sesame oil into minced pork, mix well and marinate 20 mins.

2. Beat egg, put salt and pepper into egg, mix well. Cut eggplant into strips.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in minced pork, stir fry until cooked and take out.

4. Heat the same pan, put in egg, stir fry until 80% done and take out.

5. Heat the rice bran oil with the same pan, put in eggplant, stir fry 3 mins, then put in a little water and cook 3 mins.

6. Put in minced pork, egg, stir fry until mix well, put in oyster sauce, stir fry until mix well.

