蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
最Hit
要聞港聞
兩岸國際
娛樂
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜香椿煎蛋餅 Egg cake with Chinese toon

1小時前

香椿煎蛋餅

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 蒜泥白肉 破布子蒸比目魚扒 香椿煎蛋餅 老黃瓜煲牛大力湯

材料：

蛋４隻

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜老黃瓜煲牛大力湯 Yellow cucumber and Millettia speciosa soup

香椿菜120克

做法：

1. 香椿菜汆水30秒，挾起。倒入冰水降溫。切碎香椿菜。

2. 打蛋，倒入香椿菜。

3. 燒熱油，倒入蛋煎至一面凝固。倒出蛋餅反轉，另一面同樣煎至金黃，切件即可。

Egg cake with Chinese toon

Ingredients:

Egg 4 pcs

Fresh Chinese toon 120g

Steps:

1. Blanch Chinese toon for 30 seconds. Pick it up. Cool down Chinese toon with iced water. Chop Chinese toon.

2. Beat the egg. Put in Chinese toon and mix well.

3. Heat the oil, put in egg mixture. Pan fry the egg until one side is fixed. Turn to another side. Pan fry until turn brown. Slice the egg cake.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購海外訂購按此

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

食譜粵菜蔬菜雞蛋15分鐘以下
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner