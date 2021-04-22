香椿煎蛋餅

材料：

蛋４隻

香椿菜120克

做法：

1. 香椿菜汆水30秒，挾起。倒入冰水降溫。切碎香椿菜。

2. 打蛋，倒入香椿菜。

3. 燒熱油，倒入蛋煎至一面凝固。倒出蛋餅反轉，另一面同樣煎至金黃，切件即可。

Egg cake with Chinese toon

Ingredients:

Egg 4 pcs

Fresh Chinese toon 120g

Steps:

1. Blanch Chinese toon for 30 seconds. Pick it up. Cool down Chinese toon with iced water. Chop Chinese toon.

2. Beat the egg. Put in Chinese toon and mix well.

3. Heat the oil, put in egg mixture. Pan fry the egg until one side is fixed. Turn to another side. Pan fry until turn brown. Slice the egg cake.

