破布子蒸比目魚扒

材料：

比目魚扒3塊

芫荽1棵

薑3片

葱2條

醬汁：

破布子2湯匙

糖少許

米酒2茶匙

生抽2茶匙

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

鹽少許

米酒1湯匙

做法：

1. 切薑絲和葱絲，切碎芫荽。破布子加糖、米酒和生抽拌好成醬汁。比目魚加醃料略醃。

2. 碟上放半份薑絲和葱，鋪上魚，再鋪上餘下薑絲和葱。淋上破布子醬汁，隔水蒸12分鐘。放上芫荽，淋上滾油。

Steamed Halibut steak with Cordia dichotoma

Ingredients:

Halibut steak 3 pcs

Coriander 1 bunch

Ginger 3 slices

Green onion 2 pcs

Sauce:

Cordia dichotoma sauce 2 Tablespoons

Sugar Little

Rice wine 2 teaspoons

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Salt Little

Rice wine 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Cut ginger and green onion in strips. Shred coriander. Mix sugar, rice wine, Cordia dichotoma and soy sauce. Marinate halibut steak with marinade.

2. Put ½ part of ginger and green onion on plate. Put on fish. Put the rest of ginger and green onion, then pour in Cordia dichotoma sauce. Steam the fish for 12 minutes. Put on coriander. Pour in boiled oil.

