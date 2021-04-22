蒜泥白肉

材料：

五花腩2條

芫荽1棵

葱2條

薑2片

醬汁：

辣椒2隻

蒜頭4瓣

花椒粉 半茶匙

黑醋 2湯匙

糖 半茶匙

生抽1湯匙

麻油 半茶匙

芝麻1茶匙

烚五花腩水 2湯匙

做法：

1. 水滾加入五花腩，收中火，汆水至浮泡，撈出浮泡。再煮滾水，加薑、紹酒和葱，加入五花腩。蓋上收中火烚25分鐘。

2. 辣椒切粒，蒜頭、芫荽梗和芫荽葉切碎。碗中加花椒粉、糖、黑醋、生抽、麻油和芝麻拌勻，加2湯匙烚過五花腩肉的水至醬汁中拌勻。

3. 五花腩切薄片，排上碟。淋醬汁上五花腩，放上芫荽。

Sliced pork belly with garlic sauce

Ingredients:

Pork belly 2 pcs

Coriander 1 pc

Green onion 2 pcs

Ginger 2 slices

Sauce:

Red chili 2 pcs

Garlic 4 cloves

Sichuan pepper powder ½ teaspoon

Black vinegar 2 Tablespoons

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Sesame oil ½ teaspoon

Sesame 1 teaspoon

Boiled pork belly water 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put pork belly in boiling water. Turn to mid-heat. Blanch pork belly when dirt float and take out the dirt. Boil water again, put in ginger, Shao Xing wine and green onion. Put in pork belly. Cover the lid and cook in mid heat for 25 minutes.

2. Dice red chili. Shred garlic, coriander stem and leaves. Put Sichuan pepper powder, sugar in bowl, then mix with black vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame and 2 Tablespoons of boiled pork belly water into sauce. Stir well.

3. Slice pork belly and put on plate. Pour the sauce on pork belly and put on coriander.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！