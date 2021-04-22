老黃瓜煲牛大力湯

材料：

老王瓜400克

牛大力及土茯苓 合共100克

排骨500克

甘筍1條

粟米1條

薑2片

赤小豆2湯匙

水4公升

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 排骨冷水入鍋汆水；赤小豆浸水；清洗牛大力和土茯苓。

2. 甘筍滾刀切塊；粟米切段。老黃瓜切半，挖籽，切塊。

3. 煲滾4公升水，加入全部材料。蓋上，中細火煲2小時，加鹽調味。

Yellow cucumber and Millettia speciosa soup

Ingredients:

Yellow cucumber 400g

Millettia speciosa and Smilax glabra 100g (total)

Spareribs 500g

Carrot 1 pc

Sweet corn 1pc

Ginger 2 slices

Rice bean 2 Tablespoons

Water 4L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Blanch spareribs in cold water. Soak rice beans. Clean Millettia speciosa and Smilax glabra.

2. Cut carrot into hob blocks. Cut sweet corn in pieces. Cut yellow cucumber in half and take out the seeds. Cut it into pieces.

3. Boil 4L of water. Put in all ingredients and cover the lid. Cook the soup in mid-low heat for 2 hours. Season the soup with salt.

