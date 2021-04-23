菜乾蠔豉紅蘿蔔瘦肉湯

材料：

菜乾 1棵

蠔豉 200克

紅蘿蔔 1條

瘦肉 300克

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟‌：

1. 蠔豉浸水；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

2. 瘦肉切件、汆水、洗淨；菜乾汆水。

3. 將瘦肉、菜乾、紅蘿蔔、蠔豉、南北杏加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Pork Lean Soup with Dried Chinese White Cabbage, Dried Oyster and Carrot

Ingredients:

Dried Chinese white cabbage 1 pc

Dried oyster 200g

Carrot 1 pc

Pork lean 300g

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak dried oyster. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

2. Cut pork lean into pieces, blanch and wash pork lean. Blanch dried Chinese white cabbage.

3. Put pork lean, dried Chinese white cabbage, carrot, dried oyster, apricot kernel into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

