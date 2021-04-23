番茄咖喱雞

材料：

番茄 1個

洋葱 1個

蒜頭 3瓣

雞扒 1塊

生抽 1茶匙

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

咖喱粉 1湯匙

紅椒粉 1茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 雞扒印乾水分、切件，將鹽、胡椒粉加入至雞扒，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 番茄去蒂、切件；洋葱去皮、切條；蒜頭去皮、切碎。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入雞扒，煎至兩面金黃色，加入洋葱、蒜頭，炒至均勻。

4. 加入番茄煮3分鐘，再加入咖喱粉、紅椒粉、生抽、少許水，炒至均勻，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘。

Curry Chicken with Tomato

Ingredients:

Tomato 1 pc

Onion 1 pc

Garlic 3 slices

Chicken chop 1 pc

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Curry powder 1 tablespoon

Paprika 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe chicken chop with kitchen paper, cut into pieces, put salt and pepper into chicken chop, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Remove tomato stem and cut into pieces. Peel onion and cut into strips. Peel garlic and mince.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in chicken chop, pan fry until golden brown, put in onion, garlic,

4. stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in tomato, cook 3 mins, put in curry powder, paprika, soy sauce and a little water, stir fry until mix well, cover the lid and cook 10 mins.

