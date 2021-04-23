豆腐豬肉釀彩椒
材料：
豆腐 1/2盒
豬肉碎 200克
黃椒 1隻
青椒 1隻
生抽 1茶匙
紹興酒 1湯匙
麻油 1茶匙
生粉 1湯匙
米糠油 2湯匙
步驟：
1. 豆腐壓碎。
2. 將生抽、紹興酒、麻油，加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，醃20分鐘。
3. 將豆腐加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻。
4. 黃椒對切、去籽、切件；青椒對切、去籽、切件。
5. 彩椒撲上生粉，將豬肉釀入彩椒。
6. 燒熱米糠油，加入豆腐豬肉釀彩椒煎煮，再加入少許水煎至全熟。
Pan fried Stuffed Bell Pepper with Tofu and Minced Pork
Ingredients:
Tofu 1/2 box
Minced pork 200g
Yellow sweet pepper 1 pc
Green sweet pepper 1 pc
Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon
Sesame oil 1 teaspoon
Cornstarch 1 tablespoon
Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Crush tofu.
2. Put soy sauce, Shao xing wine, sesame oil into minced pork, mix well and marinate 20 mins.
3. Put tofu into mince pork, mix well.
4. Cut yellow sweet pepper into two pieces, deseed and cut into pieces. Cut green sweet pepper into two pieces, deseed and cut into pieces.
5. Put cornstarch into bell pepper, put minced pork into bell pepper.
6. Heat the rice bran oil, put in stuffed bell pepper with tofu and minced pork, put in a little water, pan fry until well done.
