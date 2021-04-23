蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜豆腐豬肉釀彩椒 Pan fried Stuffed Bell Pepper with Tofu and Minced Pork

1小時前

豆腐豬肉釀彩椒

材料：

豆腐 1/2盒

豬肉碎 200克

黃椒 1隻

青椒 1隻

生抽 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

麻油 1茶匙

生粉 1湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 豆腐壓碎。

2. 將生抽、紹興酒、麻油，加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，醃20分鐘。

3. 將豆腐加入至豬肉碎，攪拌均勻。

4. 黃椒對切、去籽、切件；青椒對切、去籽、切件。

5. 彩椒撲上生粉，將豬肉釀入彩椒。

6. 燒熱米糠油，加入豆腐豬肉釀彩椒煎煮，再加入少許水煎至全熟。

Pan fried Stuffed Bell Pepper with Tofu and Minced Pork

Ingredients:

Tofu 1/2 box

Minced pork 200g

Yellow sweet pepper 1 pc

Green sweet pepper 1 pc

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Crush tofu.

2. Put soy sauce, Shao xing wine, sesame oil into minced pork, mix well and marinate 20 mins.

3. Put tofu into mince pork, mix well.

4. Cut yellow sweet pepper into two pieces, deseed and cut into pieces. Cut green sweet pepper into two pieces, deseed and cut into pieces.

5. Put cornstarch into bell pepper, put minced pork into bell pepper.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, put in stuffed bell pepper with tofu and minced pork, put in a little water, pan fry until well done.

