香煎芝士蝦餅
材料：
芝士 2片
蝦仁 1包
鹽 1茶匙
胡椒粉 1茶匙
麻油 1茶匙
紅椒粉 1茶匙
生粉 1湯匙
麵包糠 2湯匙
米糠油 2湯匙
步驟：
1. 芝士切粒。
2. 將蝦仁、鹽、胡椒粉、麻油、紅椒粉、生粉加入至攪拌機，攪拌均勻，取出。
3. 將芝士、麵包糠，加入至蝦膠，攪拌均勻。
4. 鑊中加入米糠油，加入蝦膠，開中火煎至金黃色及熟透。
Pan fried Shrimp Cake with Cheese
Ingredients:
Cheese 2 slices
Shrimp meat 1 pack
Salt 1 teaspoon
Pepper 1 teaspoon
Sesame oil 1 teaspoon
Paprika 1 teaspoon
Cornstarch 1 tablespoon
Bread crumbs 2 tablespoons
Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Dice cheese.
2. Put shrimp meat, salt, pepper, sesame oil, paprika, cornstarch into blender, mix well and take out.
3. Put cheese, bread crumbs into shrimp paste, mix well.
4. Put rice bran oil into the pan, put in shrimp paste, then turn to mid-heat, pan fry until golden brown and cooked.
