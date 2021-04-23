香煎芝士蝦餅

材料：

芝士 2片

蝦仁 1包

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

紅椒粉 1茶匙

生粉 1湯匙

麵包糠 2湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 芝士切粒。

2. 將蝦仁、鹽、胡椒粉、麻油、紅椒粉、生粉加入至攪拌機，攪拌均勻，取出。

3. 將芝士、麵包糠，加入至蝦膠，攪拌均勻。

4. 鑊中加入米糠油，加入蝦膠，開中火煎至金黃色及熟透。

Pan fried Shrimp Cake with Cheese

Ingredients:

Cheese 2 slices

Shrimp meat 1 pack

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Paprika 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Bread crumbs 2 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Dice cheese.

2. Put shrimp meat, salt, pepper, sesame oil, paprika, cornstarch into blender, mix well and take out.

3. Put cheese, bread crumbs into shrimp paste, mix well.

4. Put rice bran oil into the pan, put in shrimp paste, then turn to mid-heat, pan fry until golden brown and cooked.

-----------------------------

