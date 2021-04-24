野菌扒自家製菠菜豆腐

材料：

雞蛋 12隻

無糖豆漿 1斤10両

野菌 4両

菠菜 6両

杞子 1/2両

蠔油 1湯匙

砂糖 少許

雞粉 少許

老抽 少許

麻油 少許

做法：

1.野菌洗淨切粒，備用。

2.十二隻雞蛋裏，七隻要全蛋，五隻只要蛋白，接着拂勻，不要拂得太用力，否則會不滑。接着加入豆漿攪勻，再用密隔隔去雜質，倒到盤裏。

3.菠菜洗淨後切幼絲，再汆水數秒，盛起瀝乾水，加入蛋豆漿拌勻，然後蒸20分鐘後用冰降溫。

5.大火燒熱油，把切好的菠菜玉子豆腐炸至外層硬身呈金黃色，盛起放置到碟上。

6.野菌先用油炒香，炒至菇菌香味散發出來，灒酒，接着加水。水滾起，可放蠔油、雞湯、砂糖調味，接着下生粉水埋薄芡，再加入老抽及少許麻油。

7.最後把雜菌薄芡淋到菠菜玉子豆腐上即成。

Braised Homemade Spinach Tofu with Mushrooms

Ingredients:

Eggs 12 pcs

Sugar free soy milk 1 catty and 10 taels

Wild mushrooms 4 taels

Spinach 6 taels

Goji berries 1/2 tael

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Sugar little

Chicken powder little

Dark soy sauce little

Sesame oil little

Corn starch and water mixture little

Shaoxing wine some

Method:

1. Rinse and dice wild mushrooms, set aside.

2. Take seven egg yolks and five egg whites, then beat them slightly, do not beat so hard that the mixture bubbles up, otherwise the tofu won’t be smooth. Mix in soy milk, strain the mixture with strainer.

3. Rinse and shred spinach, blanch for a few seconds, drain, add into the egg and soy milk mixture, steam 20 minutes, cool in ice cubes.

4. Heat oil with high heat, deep fry the spinach and egg tofu slices until brown, drain and transfer to a plate.

5. Sauté wild mushrooms until fragrant, drizzle in Shaoxing wine, then add water. When it boils up, season with oyster sauce, chicken powder and sugar, then thicken with corn starch and water mixture, add dark soy sauce and a little sesame oil, mix in goji berries.

6. Pour the wild mushrooms over the spinach and egg tofu, serve.

