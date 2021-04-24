春筍麵醬炆腩仔

材料：

春筍 1斤半

五花腩 1斤

麵豉醬 2両

蠔油 1両

砂糖1両

鹽 少許

雞粉 少許

老抽 半湯匙

葱段 少許

生粉水 適量

做法：

1.春筍先去筍衣再切片，腩仔燒毛後洗淨，可冷凍半小時，方便切成片。

2.春筍片和腩仔分開汆水，備用。

3.先用蒜茸、乾葱蓉起鑊，加入腩片爆香，開大火灒酒，接着加入麵豉醬，然後加水，水量剛蓋過腩片即可，下少許鹽及糖調味，蓋上蓋炆一個半小時。

4.炆了一個半小時後，加入春筍炆五分鐘，接着加入蠔油、雞粉、砂糖及老抽。

5. 最後加入生粉水，即可上碟。

Braised Pork Belly with Spring Bamboo Shoots and Soy Bean Paste

Ingredients:

Spring bamboo shoots 1.5 catties

Pork belly 1 catty

Soy bean paste 2 tael

Garlic some, minced

Shallot some, minced

Oyster sauce 1 tael

Sugar 1 tael

Salt little

Chicken powder little

Dark soy sauce 1/2 tbsp

Scallion little, sliced into sections

Corn starch and water mixture some

Shaoxing wine some

Method:

1. Peel and slice spring bamboo shoot; burn hair off the pork belly, refrigerate for half an hour for easy slicing after.

2. Blanch bamboo shoots and pork belly separately, set aside.

3. Sauté minced garlic and shallot, add pork belly, sauté until fragrant, turn to high heat, drizzle in Shaoxing wine, stir in soy bean sauce, mix well, add water until it just covers the pork belly, season with chicken powder, oyster sauce and sugar, simmer for 1.5 hrs with the lid covered.

4. After simmering for 1.5 hrs, add bamboo shoots and cook for 5 minutes, then add oyster sauce, chicken powder, sugar and dark soy sauce.

5. Stir in corn starch and water mixture as well as scallion, serve.

