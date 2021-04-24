黑豆粉葛老桑枝西施骨湯

材料：

粉葛 1斤

老桑枝2両

黑豆1両

西施骨1斤

蜜棗 3粒

陳皮 少許

做法：

1.粉葛去皮切片；黑豆及老桑枝洗淨；蜜棗及陳皮浸水，備用。

2.西施骨汆水，把血水逼出來，然後沖洗乾淨。

3.湯煲加水，把所有食材放入湯煲中。先用大火煲半小時，再轉小火，蓋上蓋煲三小時即可。

Pork Ribs Soup with Black Soy Beans and Kudzu

Ingredients:

Kudzu 1 catty

Old mulberry twig 2 taels

Black soy beans 1 tael

Pork shoulder blade 1 catty

Candied dates 3 pcs

Dried tangerine peel little

Ginger some

Salt little

Method:

1. Peel and slice kudzu; rinse black soy beans and old mulberry twigs; soak candied dates and dried tangerine peel; slice ginger, set everything aside.

2. Chop pork shoulder blades into pieces, blanch to release blood and scum, rinse.

3. Boil a pot of water, toss all the ingredients in, cook in high heat without the lid for half an hour, then turn to low heat, simmer for three hours with the lid covered. Season with salt and serve.

