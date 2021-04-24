韭菜蝦乾菜脯炒花蛤

材料：

花蛤 2斤

韭菜 3両

蝦乾2両

菜脯 1/2両

紅椒 少許

蠔油 半茶匙

雞粉 少許

砂糖 1/4茶匙

老抽 少許

紹酒 少許

生粉水 少許

做法：

1.蝦乾浸水一個半小時，洗淨再蒸十五分鐘；韭菜洗淨切好；菜脯浸水半小時，洗淨再切粒；紅椒洗淨切角

2.花蛤汆水至微微開口，即時撈起過冷河，再取出花蛤肉。

3.先用白鑊將菜脯炒香，炒至變金黃色有香味，盛起。再把蝦乾爆香備用

4.接着起油鑊，先爆香蝦乾，然後放入乾葱、蒜茸、薑絲及紅椒角等等料頭，炒香後可以下菜脯及花蛤肉，用大火快炒。

5.這時準備芡湯，把蠔油、雞粉、砂糖、紹酒及生粉水拌勻，加入老抽增色。

6.看到花蛤變乾身，即可加入韭菜同炒，接着下芡湯煮勻，即可上碟。

Stir-fried Venus Clams with Chives, Dried Shrimps and Pickled Radish

Ingredients:

Venus clames 2 catties

Chives 3 taels

Dried shrimps 2 taels

Pickled radish 1/2 tael

Red bell pepper little

Shallot some, minced

Garlic some minced

Ginger some, shredded

Oyster sauce 1/2 tsp

Chicken powder little

Sugar 1/4 tsp

Dark soy sauce little

Shaoxing wine little

Corn starch and water mixture little

Method:

1. Soak dried shrimps for 1.5 hrs, rinse and steam for 15 mins, cut in halves; rinse and slice chives; soak pickled radish for half an hour, rinse and dice; rinse and remove pith and seeds from bell pepper, slice.

2. Blanch Venus clams until they open slightly, drain and wash with running cold water, take the clam meat out.

3. Sauté pickled radish without oil until brown and fragrant, set aside.

4. Heat oil in a wok, sauté dried shrimps until fragrant, then add minced shallot, garlic, shredded ginger, red bell pepper, etc until fragrant, add pickled radish and Venus clam meat, sauté briskly in high heat.

5. Prepare the sauce by mixing oyster sauce, chicken powder, sugar, Shaoxing wine and corn starch mixture, add dark soy sauce for colour.

6. When the clam meat becomes drier, add chives and sauté, pour sauce mixture in, stir well until its flavour is well absorbed, serve.

