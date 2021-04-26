辣豆瓣雙菇炒四季豆

材料：

姬松茸 100克

紅菇 100克

四季豆 5-6條

蒜片 3瓣

乾辣椒 10克

葱 20克

米酒 1湯匙

辣豆瓣醬 2湯匙

糖 1茶匙

做法：

1. 姬松茸及紅菇先浸水15分鐘至軟身，瀝乾水分後去椗，備用。

2. 蒜頭切片；葱切段；四季豆去絲切段，備用。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，爆香蒜片，放入姬松茸及紅菇炒至乾身及有香氣。

4. 放入四季豆、乾辣椒一起炒香，然後下糖及辣豆瓣醬調味，灒入米酒，最後加入葱段炒勻，即可上碟。

Stir fried Green Bean and Mushroom with Chili Bean Sauce

Ingredients:

Blaze mushroom 100 g

Russula 100g

Green Bean 5-6 pcs

Garlic 3 cloves

Dried chili 10g

Scallion 20g

Rice wine 1 tbsp

Chili bean sauce 2 tbsp.

Sugar 1 tsp

Method:

1. Soak blaze mushroom and russula for 15 minutes until soften, drain and trim off the roots, set aside.

2. Slice garlic; cut scallion into sections. For the green bean, snap little bit of end and pull the string down, and then cut into sections, set aside.

3. Heat the wok with oil, sauté garlic slices, add blaze mushroom and russula and stir fry until fragrant.

4. Add green beans, dried chili and stir fry until fragrant, then add sugar and chili bean sauce, pour rice wine, finally add scallion and stir well. Serve.

-----------------------------

