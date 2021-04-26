明太子竹輪煎餅

材料：

明太子 1條

竹輪 4條

洋葱 1/2個

芝士 30克

木魚昆布粉 1/4茶匙

醬油 1茶匙

韓式煎餅粉 100克

水 70毫升

麻油 1湯匙

葱花 少許

做法：

1. 竹輪切成約5毫米厚片；洋葱切成絲；明太子割開薄膜，用匙羹刮出明太子，備用。

2. 把竹輪、洋葱、芝士、木魚昆布粉及醬油拌勻，然後加入煎餅粉混合，再加水拌勻。

3. 大火燒熱鑊下麻油，倒入竹輪混合物，轉中火煎至金黃色，翻面，再用中低火煎約3-4分鐘至脆面。

4. 盛起切成件，然後放上明太子及葱花即可。

Mentaiko and Chikuwa pancake

Ingredients:

Mentaiko 1 pc

Chikuwa 4 pcs

Onions 1/2 pc

Cheese 30g

Dashi Powder 1/4 tsp

Soy sauce 1 tsp

Korean pancake powder 100g

Water 70 ml

Sesame oil 1 tbsp

Chopped scallion a pinch

Method:

1. Cut the chikuwa into 5 mm thick slices; shred the onion; cut mentaiko open lengthwise, use spoon to scrape the roe out, set aside.

2. Mix the chikuwa, onion, cheese, dashi powder and soy sauce, then add the Korean pancake powder and mix well, then add water and mix well.

3. Heat the pan with sesame oil on high heat, pour the chikuwa mixture to the pan, turn to medium heat and pan fry until golden brown, flip and turn to medium-low heat, pan fry for about 3-4 minutes until both side crispy.

4. Remove from heat and cut into pieces, and then add mentaiko and chopped scallion on top. Serve.

