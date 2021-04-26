苦瓜脆瓜雞腳湯

材料：

苦瓜 1條

雞腳 12隻

薑片 適量

脆瓜 20克

米酒 1湯匙

麻油 1湯匙

鹽 2湯匙

做法：

1. 苦瓜去掉頭尾，切半後刮籽再切件。加鹽抹勻後清洗，以去除苦味；薑切片，備用。

2. 雞腳洗淨後，放入滾水川燙汆去血水，撈起洗淨瀝乾水備用。

3. 將雞腳、苦瓜、薑片、脆瓜連汁加入水中，大火煮滾後，轉小火煮30分鐘左右，然後加入米酒及麻油，大火煮滾即可。

Bitter Gourd Soup with Pickled Cucumber and Chicken paw

Ingredients:

Bitter Gourd 1 pc

Chicken paw 12 pcs

Ginger some

Taiwan Pickled Cucumber 20 g

Rice Wine 1 tbsp

Sesame oil 1 tbsp

Salt 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Trim of the head and root of bitter gourd, cut in half lengthwise, use a spoon to scoop out the seeds, and then cut into pieces. Add salt and rub it, and then wash it to reduce a bit of the bitterness from the bitter gourd; Slice ginger and set aside.

2. Rinse the chicken paw, Blanch it in boiling water to remove the blood, remove from the water, rinse and drain, set aside.

3. Add chicken paw, bitter gourd, ginger slices, and pickled cucumber with juice into water. Bring to boil, turn to low heat and cook for about 30 minutes, then add rice wine and sesame oil, bring to a boil. Done.

