檸香蜂蜜雞髀肉

材料：

雞髀肉 1塊

杏鮑菇 1隻

檸檬 1/2個

鹽 2茶匙

胡椒粉 2茶匙

清酒 1湯匙

醬油 1.5湯匙

蜂蜜 1湯匙

蒜茸 1湯匙

葱花 少許

辣椒 1條

做法：

1. 雞髀肉撒上鹽和胡椒粉醃一會，然後切成小塊。

2. 杏鮑菇去掉根部後切件；辣椒切碎；檸檬切片，備用。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，先煎香雞皮一面，然後翻轉，兩面煎至金黃色即可。

4. 接着加入杏鮑菇同炒，倒入清酒、醬油、蜂蜜、蒜茸及辣椒碎炒勻，再放上檸檬片快炒。

5. 最後撒上葱花炒勻，即可上碟。

Stir fried Boneless Chicken leg with Lemon Honey Sauce

Ingredients:

Boneless Chicken leg 1 pc

King oyster Mushroom 1 pc

Lemon 1/2 pc

Salt 2 tsp

Ground White Pepper 2 tsp

Sake 1 tbsp

Soy sauce 1.5 tbsps

Honey 1 tbsp

Minced garlic 1 tbsp

Chopped Scallion pinch

Chili 1pc

Method:

1. Sprinkle salt and pepper on both side of boneless chicken leg, marinate for a while, and then cut into small pieces.

2. Trim off the roots of king oyster mushroom, and then cut into pieces. Slice the lemon. Chopped the chili.

3. Heat the wok, sauté the chicken skin side first, then turn it over, and sauté both sides until golden brown.

4. Then add the king oyster mushrooms and stir fry, add sake, soy sauce, honey, minced garlic and chili, and stir well, then add lemon slices and stir fry.

5. Finally, sprinkle chopped scallion and stir well. Serve.

