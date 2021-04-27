蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜紅棗杞子烏雞湯 Silky Fowl Soup with Red Jujube and Dried Wolfberries

2小時前

紅棗杞子烏雞湯

材料：

紅棗 10粒

杞子 2湯匙

烏雞 1隻

薑 50克

米酒 3湯匙

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 紅棗對切、去核；薑切片。

2. 烏雞汆水、洗淨。

3. 將烏雞、紅棗、薑加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時。

4. 加入杞子、米酒，蓋上蓋，煲20分鐘，最後加入適量鹽。

Silky Fowl Soup with Red Jujube and Dried Wolfberries

Ingredients:

Red jujube 10 pcs

Dried wolfberries 2 tablespoons

Silky fowl 1 pc

Ginger 50g

Rice wine 3 tablespoons

Salt some

Steps:

1. Cut red jujube into two pieces and deseed. Slice ginger.

2. Blanch silky fowl then wash.

3. Put silky fowl, red jujube, ginger into boiling water, cover the lid, cook for 2 hours with low heat.

4. Put in dried wolfberries, rice wine, cover the lid and cook for 20 mins, finally put in some salt.

食譜粵菜湯水家常菜雞肉60分鐘以上
