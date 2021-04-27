紅棗杞子烏雞湯

材料：

紅棗 10粒

杞子 2湯匙

烏雞 1隻

薑 50克

米酒 3湯匙

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 紅棗對切、去核；薑切片。

2. 烏雞汆水、洗淨。

3. 將烏雞、紅棗、薑加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時。

4. 加入杞子、米酒，蓋上蓋，煲20分鐘，最後加入適量鹽。

Silky Fowl Soup with Red Jujube and Dried Wolfberries

Ingredients:

Red jujube 10 pcs

Dried wolfberries 2 tablespoons

Silky fowl 1 pc

Ginger 50g

Rice wine 3 tablespoons

Salt some

Steps:

1. Cut red jujube into two pieces and deseed. Slice ginger.

2. Blanch silky fowl then wash.

3. Put silky fowl, red jujube, ginger into boiling water, cover the lid, cook for 2 hours with low heat.

4. Put in dried wolfberries, rice wine, cover the lid and cook for 20 mins, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！