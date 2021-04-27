麻醬手撕雞腸粉

材料：

雞扒 1塊

腸粉 6條

生抽 1湯匙

老抽 1茶匙

糖 1湯匙

麻油 1湯匙

麻醬 3湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

步驟‌：

1. 雞扒印乾水分、切件，將鹽、胡椒粉加入至雞扒，醃30分鐘，以大火蒸20分鐘。

2. 腸粉以大火蒸10分鐘。

3. 燒熱麻油，加入生抽、老抽、糖，煮3分鐘，取出，成為醬汁。

4. 雞扒取出，倒出雞湯，雞扒撕開。

5. 腸粉取出、切段，將腸粉擺上碟。

6. 加入雞湯、醬汁、雞、麻醬。

Rice Roll and Shredded Chicken with Sesame Sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken chop 1 pc

Rice roll 6 pcs

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Sesame sauce 3 tablespoons

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Wipe chicken chop with kitchen paper, cut into pieces, put salt, pepper into chicken chop marinate for 30 mins, steam for 20 mins with high heat.

2. Steam rice roll for 10 mins with high heat.

3. Heat the sesame oil, put in soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, cook for 3 mins, take out as sauce.

4. Take out chicken chop and take out chicken soup, rip chicken chop.

5. Take out rice roll and cut into stirps.

6. Put rice roll on the plate, add chicken soup, the sauce, shredded chicken and sesame sauce.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

