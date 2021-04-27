銀芽豬肉卷
材料：
銀芽 200克
豬肉片 1盒
生抽 1茶匙
鎮江香醋 1湯匙
糖 2茶匙
麻油 1湯匙
鹽 1/2茶匙
紹興酒 1茶匙
米糠油 2湯匙
步驟：
1. 將生抽、鎮江香醋、糖混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。
2. 燒熱米糠油，加入銀芽，炒1分鐘，加入鹽、紹興酒，炒1分鐘，取出。
3. 將銀芽加入豬肉片，捲起。
4. 燒熱米糠油，加入豬肉卷，煎至全熟，取出。
5. 原鑊燒熱麻油，加入醬汁煮1分鐘，將豬肉卷擺上碟，加入醬汁。
Pan fried Sliced Pork and Mung Bean Sprout
Ingredients:
Mung bean sprout 200g
Sliced pork 1 box
Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Zhen Jiang Vinegar 1 tablespoon
Sugar 2 teaspoons
Sesame oil 1 tablespoon
Salt 1/2 teaspoon
Shao xing wine 1 teaspoon
Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Mix soy sauce, Zhen jiang vinegar, sugar, mix well as sauce.
2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in mung bean sprout, stir fry for 1 min, put in salt and Shao xing wine, stir fry for 1 min and take out.
3. Put mung bean sprout into sliced pork, roll it up.
4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in sliced pork roll, pan fry until well done and take out.
5. Heat the sesame oil with the same pan, put in the sauce and cook for 1 min, then put the sliced pork roll on the plate, finally put in the sauce.
