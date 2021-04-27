蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜豆豉金銀蒜蒸䱽魚 Steamed Chinese Silver Pomfret with Black Bean and Double Garlic

2小時前

豆豉金銀蒜蒸䱽魚

材料：

豆豉 1湯匙

蒜頭 15瓣

䱽魚 1條

葱 2棵

薑 30克

蒸魚豉油 1湯匙

米糠油 5湯匙

步驟：

1. 豆豉切碎；蒜頭去皮、攪碎；葱白切段，葱切粒；薑切片。

2. 䱽魚印乾水分，將葱白、薑加入至魚肚內，將䱽魚擺上碟。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入豆豉、一半蒜頭，炸3分鐘，熄火，加入另一半蒜頭，攪拌均勻，取出。

4. 將豆豉蒜茸加入至䱽魚，以大火蒸8分鐘，再加入葱粒、滾油、蒸魚豉油。

Steamed Chinese Silver Pomfret with Black Bean and Double Garlic

Ingredients:

Black bean 1 tablespoon

Garlic 15 slices

Chinese silver pomfret 1 pc

Spring onion 2 pcs

Ginger 30g

Seasoned soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 5 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Mince black bean. Peel garlic and mince. Cut spring onion white into strips. Dice spring onion. Slice ginger.

2. Wipe Chinese silver pomfret with kitchen paper, put spring onion white and ginger into the fish inside, put Chinese silver pomfret on the plate.

3. Heat the rice oil, put in black bean and a half of garlic, deep fry for 3 mins, off the heat and put in the rest of garlic, then mix well and take out.

4. Put black bean and garlic on the top of Chinese silver pomfret, steam for 8 mins with high heat, put in diced spring onion, boiled oil and seasoned soy sauce.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

食譜粵菜海鮮15分鐘以下
