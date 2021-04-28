香脆薯絲牛肉餅

材料：

薯仔 1個

牛肉碎 200克

鹽 1/2茶匙

黑椒1茶匙

生粉 1/2茶匙

油 1/2 茶匙

麵包糠 1湯匙

米糠油 300毫升

步驟：

1. 薯仔去皮，刨成絲，再浸水。

2. 將鹽、黑椒加入至牛肉碎，攪拌均勻，加入油，攪拌均勻，再加入少許水，攪拌均勻，然後加入生粉，攪拌均勻，再加入麵包糠，攪拌均勻。

3. 薯絲印乾水分，將牛肉碎加入至薯絲，攪拌均勻，搓成餅狀。

4. 燒熱米糠油，以中火炸牛肉餅5分鐘，取出，印乾油分。

5. 以大火炸多1分鐘，取出，印乾油分即可。

Deep fried Beef Cake with Potato

Ingredients:

Potato 1 pc

Minced beef 200g

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1/2 teaspoon

Oil 1/2 teaspoon

Bread crumbs 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 300ml

Steps:

1. Peel potato and shred, then soak.

2. Put salt, black pepper into minced beef and mix well, put in oil and mix well, then put in a little water and mix well, put in cornstarch and mix well, then put in bread crumbs and mix well.

3. Wipe potato with kitchen paper, put minced beef into potato and mix well, then roll as a cake.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, deep fry beef cake for 5 mins with mid-heat, take out and wipe oil with kitchen paper.

5. Then deep fry beef cake for 1 min with high heat, take out and wipe oil with kitchen paper.

-----------------------------

