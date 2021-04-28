麥冬無花果雪梨素湯

材料：

麥冬 30克

無花果 4粒

雪梨 2個

紅蘿蔔 1條

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 麥冬浸水；無花果對切。

2. 雪梨對切、去心、去籽、切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

3. 將紅蘿蔔、南北杏、雪梨、無花果、麥冬加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時，加入適量鹽。

Dwarf Lilyturf Root Tuber, Dried Fig and Pear Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Dwarf lilyturf root tuber 30g

Dried fig 4 pcs

Pear 2 pcs

Carrot 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak dwarf lilyturf root tuber. Cut dried fig into two pieces.

2. Cut pear into two pieces, cored and deseed, cut pear into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

3. Put carrot and apricot kernel, pear, dried fig, dwarf lilyturf root tuber into boiling water, cover the lid and cook for 1.5 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

