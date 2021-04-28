蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
最Hit
要聞港聞
兩岸國際
娛樂
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜麥冬無花果雪梨素湯 Dwarf Lilyturf Root Tuber, Dried Fig and Pear Vegan Soup

2小時前

麥冬無花果雪梨素湯

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜芥末葱絲涼拌海刀貝 Chilled Tuatua with Spring Onion and Yellow Mustard Sauce

材料：

麥冬 30克

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜香脆薯絲牛肉餅 Deep fried Beef Cake with Potato

無花果 4粒

雪梨 2個

紅蘿蔔 1條

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 麥冬浸水；無花果對切。

2. 雪梨對切、去心、去籽、切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

3. 將紅蘿蔔、南北杏、雪梨、無花果、麥冬加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時，加入適量鹽。

Dwarf Lilyturf Root Tuber, Dried Fig and Pear Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Dwarf lilyturf root tuber 30g

Dried fig 4 pcs

Pear 2 pcs

Carrot 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak dwarf lilyturf root tuber. Cut dried fig into two pieces.

2. Cut pear into two pieces, cored and deseed, cut pear into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

3. Put carrot and apricot kernel, pear, dried fig, dwarf lilyturf root tuber into boiling water, cover the lid and cook for 1.5 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多立即下載體驗

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

食譜粵菜家常菜素食水果蔬菜60分鐘以上
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner