芥末葱絲涼拌海刀貝
材料：
海刀貝600克
葱 3棵
黃芥末醬 1湯匙
黃芥末籽 1茶匙
糖 1茶匙
麻油 1湯匙
鹽 1茶匙
步驟：
1. 擦洗海刀貝。
2. 葱刨成絲，將葱放入冰水，浸10分鐘。
3. 將黃芥末醬、黃芥末籽、糖、少許水混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。
4. 將海刀貝、鹽放入滾水，煮3分鐘，取出。
5. 將葱絲擺上碟，加入海刀貝，淋上麻油、醬汁。
Chilled Tuatua with Spring Onion and Yellow Mustard Sauce
Ingredients:
Tuatua 600g
Spring onion 3 pcs
Yellow mustard sauce 1 tablespoon
Wholegrain mustard 1 teaspoon
Sugar 1 teaspoon
Sesame oil 1 tablespoon
Salt 1 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Scrub tuatua.
2. Shred spring onion, soak spring onion with ice water for 10 mins.
3. Mix yellow mustard sauce, wholegrain mustard, sugar, a little water, mix well as sauce.
4. Put tuatua, salt into boiling water, cook for 3 mins and take out.
5. Put shredded spring onion on the plate, put in tuatua and add sesame oil and the sauce on top.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！