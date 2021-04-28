芥末葱絲涼拌海刀貝

材料：

海刀貝600克

葱 3棵

黃芥末醬 1湯匙

黃芥末籽 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

麻油 1湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 擦洗海刀貝。

2. 葱刨成絲，將葱放入冰水，浸10分鐘。

3. 將黃芥末醬、黃芥末籽、糖、少許水混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 將海刀貝、鹽放入滾水，煮3分鐘，取出。

5. 將葱絲擺上碟，加入海刀貝，淋上麻油、醬汁。

Chilled Tuatua with Spring Onion and Yellow Mustard Sauce

Ingredients:

Tuatua 600g

Spring onion 3 pcs

Yellow mustard sauce 1 tablespoon

Wholegrain mustard 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Scrub tuatua.

2. Shred spring onion, soak spring onion with ice water for 10 mins.

3. Mix yellow mustard sauce, wholegrain mustard, sugar, a little water, mix well as sauce.

4. Put tuatua, salt into boiling water, cook for 3 mins and take out.

5. Put shredded spring onion on the plate, put in tuatua and add sesame oil and the sauce on top.

