蒜香菜脯蒸豆腐

材料：

蒜頭 10瓣

菜脯 30克

豆腐 1盒

生抽 1湯匙

老抽 1茶匙

糖 2茶匙

麻油 2茶匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 菜脯浸水；蒜頭去皮、攪碎；菜脯切碎。

2. 燒熱鑊，加入菜脯炒乾，再加入米糠油、蒜頭，炒3分鐘，取出。

3. 原鑊燒熱麻油，加入生抽、老抽、糖，煮2分鐘取出，成為醬汁。

4. 將豆腐擺上碟，加入菜脯、蒜頭、醬汁，以大火蒸10分鐘。

Steamed Tofu with Garlic and Preserved Vegetables

Ingredients:

Garlic 10 slices

Preserved vegetables 30g

Tofu 1 box

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Sesame oil 2 teaspoons

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak preserved vegetables. Peel garlic and mince. Mince preserved vegetables.

2. Heat the pan, put in preserved vegetables and stir fry until dry, then put in rice bran oil, garlic, stir fry for 3 mins and take out.

3. Heat sesame oil with the same pan, put soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, cook for 2 mins, then take out as sauce.

4. Put tofu on the plate, preserved vegetables, garlic, the sauce, steam for 10 mins with high heat.

