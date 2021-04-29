紅咖喱炒蝦

材料：

虎蝦500克

薯仔2個

紅咖喱膏1湯匙

芫荽1棵

紅椒1隻

乾葱1粒

蒜頭1瓣

清湯 適量

魚露1茶匙

糖少許

做法：

1. 薯仔削皮，切薄片；蒜頭、紅椒、乾葱、芫荽梗和芫荽葉分別切碎。蝦剪去尖角和蝦腳，背部剪開。

2. 燒熱油，放入蝦煎至兩面轉色，撈起。

3. 爆香蒜頭、乾葱、葱、芫荽梗、辣椒，炒紅咖喱膏，加清湯1湯匙煮開醬汁，再加清湯半杯，加魚露和糖炒勻。加入薯仔片炒勻，再加清湯1杯，蓋上收中細火煮20分鐘。

4. 蝦回鑊，開中火炒至蝦熟，加芫荽碎略炒。

Prawns with red curry

Ingredients:

Tiger prawn 500g

Potato 2 pcs

Red curry paste 1 Tablespoon

Coriander 1 bunch

Chili 1 pc

Shallot 1 pc

Garlic 1 clove

Chicken broth Some

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Steps:

1. Peel and shred potato with grater. Shred garlic, chili, shallot, coriander stem, coriander leaves. Cut the sharp edge and feet of prawns. Cut the back of the prawn.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry prawn until two sides change colour. Pick it up.

3. Stir fry garlic, shallot, green onion, coriander stem, chili. Put in red curry paste and stir with 1 Tablespoon of chicken broth. Then put in ½ cup of broth and seasoning with fish sauce and sugar, stir well. Put in potato and 1 cup of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 20 minutes.

4. Open the lid and put in prawn. Stir fry with mid-heat. Put in coriander.

