三餸一湯｜姬松茸甘筍排骨湯 Blaze mushrooms and carrot soup

9小時前

姬松茸甘筍排骨湯

材料：

姬松茸50克

花膠1條

甘筍1條

排骨400克

薏米１湯匙

杞子1茶匙

果皮1角

蜜棗1粒

淮山2塊

薑3片

水2公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 冷水加入排骨汆水。

2. 果皮、花膠、姬松茸、杞子和薏米浸水。甘筍以滾刀切塊。

3. 水滾加入排骨和餘下其他材料，蓋上收中細火煲1.5小時。加鹽調味。

Blaze mushrooms and carrot soup

Ingredients:

Blaze mushrooms 50g

Fish maw 1pc

Carrot 1 pc

Spareribs 400g

Semen Coicis 1 Tablespoon

Wolfberries 1 teaspoon

Tangerine peel 1 wedge

Candied date 1pc

Dried Chinese yam 2 pcs

Ginger 3 slices

Water 2L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Put spareribs in cold water and blanch it.

2. Soak tangerine peel, fish maw, blaze mushrooms, wolfberries and semen coicis . Cut carrot into hob blocks

3. Put spareribs and the rest of ingredients in boiling water. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Put in salt.

食譜粵菜家常菜湯水海味蔬菜豬肉60分鐘以上
