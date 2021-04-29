姬松茸甘筍排骨湯
材料：
姬松茸50克
花膠1條
甘筍1條
排骨400克
薏米１湯匙
杞子1茶匙
果皮1角
蜜棗1粒
淮山2塊
薑3片
水2公升
鹽少許
做法：
1. 冷水加入排骨汆水。
2. 果皮、花膠、姬松茸、杞子和薏米浸水。甘筍以滾刀切塊。
3. 水滾加入排骨和餘下其他材料，蓋上收中細火煲1.5小時。加鹽調味。
Blaze mushrooms and carrot soup
Ingredients:
Blaze mushrooms 50g
Fish maw 1pc
Carrot 1 pc
Spareribs 400g
Semen Coicis 1 Tablespoon
Wolfberries 1 teaspoon
Tangerine peel 1 wedge
Candied date 1pc
Dried Chinese yam 2 pcs
Ginger 3 slices
Water 2L
Salt Little
Steps:
1. Put spareribs in cold water and blanch it.
2. Soak tangerine peel, fish maw, blaze mushrooms, wolfberries and semen coicis . Cut carrot into hob blocks
3. Put spareribs and the rest of ingredients in boiling water. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Put in salt.
