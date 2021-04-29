姬松茸甘筍排骨湯

材料：

姬松茸50克

花膠1條

甘筍1條

排骨400克

薏米１湯匙

杞子1茶匙

果皮1角

蜜棗1粒

淮山2塊

薑3片

水2公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 冷水加入排骨汆水。

2. 果皮、花膠、姬松茸、杞子和薏米浸水。甘筍以滾刀切塊。

3. 水滾加入排骨和餘下其他材料，蓋上收中細火煲1.5小時。加鹽調味。

Blaze mushrooms and carrot soup

Ingredients:

Blaze mushrooms 50g

Fish maw 1pc

Carrot 1 pc

Spareribs 400g

Semen Coicis 1 Tablespoon

Wolfberries 1 teaspoon

Tangerine peel 1 wedge

Candied date 1pc

Dried Chinese yam 2 pcs

Ginger 3 slices

Water 2L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Put spareribs in cold water and blanch it.

2. Soak tangerine peel, fish maw, blaze mushrooms, wolfberries and semen coicis . Cut carrot into hob blocks

3. Put spareribs and the rest of ingredients in boiling water. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Put in salt.

