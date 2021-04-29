牛肉炒大葱

材料：

牛肩肉片200克

橙甜椒1隻

蒜頭2瓣

唐芹2條

大葱 ½條

紅椒2隻

板豆腐1塊

粟粉2湯匙

清湯200毫升

調味：

蠔油1茶匙

十三香 ½茶匙

老抽 ½茶匙

醃料：

糖少許

十三香 少許

蠔油1茶匙

粟粉1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 唐芹切段，大葱和蒜切片，紅椒切粒，甜椒切條，豆腐切件。

2. 牛肉切小件，加醃料拌勻。再另加2湯匙粟粉，每塊肉片均沾上粉。

3. 燒熱稍多的油，放入牛肉半煎炸，翻轉煎另一面，撈起。

4. 放入豆腐煎至兩面金黃，撈起備用。

5. 原鑊爆大葱，加入蒜頭、辣椒和牛肉回鑊同炒，加清湯200毫升煮滾，再加蠔油、十三香和老抽，豆腐回鑊。加入甜椒、唐芹，大火收稠汁料。

Sauteed beef with spring onion

Ingredients:

Beef chuck slice 200g

Bell pepper 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Chinese celery 2 pcs

Spring onion ½ pc

Chili 2 pcs

Hard tofu 1 pc

Cornstarch 2 Tablespoons

Chicken broth 200ml

Seasoning:

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Thirteen-spices ½ teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Thirteen-spices Little

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut celery in sections, slice spring onion and garlic. Dice chili. Cut bell pepper in strips. Cut tofu in pieces

2. Cut beef in small pieces. Marinate with marinade and 2 tablespoons of cornstarch. Mix well with beef.

3. Heat the more oil, put in beef and stir fry. Turn to another side. Pick it up.

4. Pan fry tofu until turn to golden colour and pick it up.

5. Stir fry spring onion, garlic and chili. Put beef back to pan and stir well, then put in 200ml of chicken broth. Put in oyster sauce, thirteen-spices, dark soy sauce. Put tofu back to pan, bell pepper and Chinese celery. Thicken the sauce with high heat.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！