雪菜百頁煮旺菜

材料：

雪菜1棵

金華火腿20克

百頁結100克

旺菜200克

細紅甜椒1隻

糖少許

紹酒少許

清湯100毫升

鹽少許

粟粉水少許

做法：

1. 雪菜浸水，切粒。旺菜切條，火腿切碎，甜椒切粒。

2. 百頁結汆水。白鑊烘乾雪菜，加糖同炒，灒紹酒炒勻後加油。

3. 加火腿和旺菜炒勻，加入清湯、百頁結，蓋上收中細火煮20分鐘。加入甜椒，下粟粉水收汁，加少許鹽炒勻。

Braised hundred layered tofu and cabbages

Ingredients:

Preserved potherb mustard 1 pc

Jinhua ham 20g

Hundred layered tofu 100g

Cabbage 200g

Red bell pepper (S) 1pc

Sugar Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Chicken broth 100ml

Salt Little

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Soak preserved potherb mustard . Cut cabbage in strips. Dice preserved potherb mustard and bell pepper. Shred ham .

2. Blanch hundred layered tofu. Stir fry preserved potherb mustard without oil, then put in sugar, Shao Xing wine and oil.

3. Put in ham and cabbage. Put in chicken broth, hundred layered tofu. Cover the lid and cook in 20 minutes. Put in bell pepper . Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in a little salt, stir well.

