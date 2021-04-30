泰式打拋蝦球
材料：
蝦 600克
金不換1棵
辣椒2隻
蒜頭2瓣
乾葱2粒
芫荽1棵
魚露1/2湯匙
生抽1茶匙
糖1湯匙
紹興酒2茶匙
青檸1個
米糠油 2湯匙
步驟：
1. 蝦去頭、去殼、剪開、去腸，再印乾水分，加入少許鹽，醃5分鐘。
2. 芫荽浸鹽水30分鐘，切碎。
3. 青檸榨汁；蒜頭去皮、拍扁；乾葱切片。
4. 辣椒切粒；金不換取葉。
5. 將魚露、生抽、糖、紹興酒、青檸汁，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。
6. 燒熱米糠油，爆香乾葱，加入蒜頭、辣椒、芫荽，炒至均勻。
7. 加入蝦煎至半熟，再加入醬汁，炒至均勻，最後加入金不換，攪拌均勻。
Thai Style Stir fried Shrimp
Ingredients:
Shrimp 600g
Basil leaf 1 pc
Hot pepper 2 pcs
Garlic 2 slices
Dried shallot 2 pcs
Cilantro 1 pc
Fish sauce 1/2 tablespoon
Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons
Lime 1 pc
Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Remove shrimp head and shell, cut and remove devein, then wipe shrimp with kitchen paper, put in a little salt, marinate 5 mins.
2. Soak cilantro with salt water for 30 mins, mince cilantro.
3. Squeeze lime, peel garlic and slap, slice dried shallot.
4. Dice hot pepper and take basil leaf.
5. Mix fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, Shao xing wine, lime juice, mix well as sauce.
6. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry dried shallot, put in garlic, hot pepper, cilantro, stir fry until mix well.
7. Put in shrimp and pan fry until half cooked, then put in the sauce, stir fry until mix well, finally put in basil and mix well.
