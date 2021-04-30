泰式打拋蝦球

材料：

蝦 600克

金不換1棵

辣椒2隻

蒜頭2瓣

乾葱2粒

芫荽1棵

魚露1/2湯匙

生抽1茶匙

糖1湯匙

紹興酒2茶匙

青檸1個

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 蝦去頭、去殼、剪開、去腸，再印乾水分，加入少許鹽，醃5分鐘。

2. 芫荽浸鹽水30分鐘，切碎。

3. 青檸榨汁；蒜頭去皮、拍扁；乾葱切片。

4. 辣椒切粒；金不換取葉。

5. 將魚露、生抽、糖、紹興酒、青檸汁，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

6. 燒熱米糠油，爆香乾葱，加入蒜頭、辣椒、芫荽，炒至均勻。

7. 加入蝦煎至半熟，再加入醬汁，炒至均勻，最後加入金不換，攪拌均勻。

Thai Style Stir fried Shrimp

Ingredients:

Shrimp 600g

Basil leaf 1 pc

Hot pepper 2 pcs

Garlic 2 slices

Dried shallot 2 pcs

Cilantro 1 pc

Fish sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons

Lime 1 pc

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Remove shrimp head and shell, cut and remove devein, then wipe shrimp with kitchen paper, put in a little salt, marinate 5 mins.

2. Soak cilantro with salt water for 30 mins, mince cilantro.

3. Squeeze lime, peel garlic and slap, slice dried shallot.

4. Dice hot pepper and take basil leaf.

5. Mix fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, Shao xing wine, lime juice, mix well as sauce.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry dried shallot, put in garlic, hot pepper, cilantro, stir fry until mix well.

7. Put in shrimp and pan fry until half cooked, then put in the sauce, stir fry until mix well, finally put in basil and mix well.

