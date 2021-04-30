京葱牛肝菌粉汁炒牛柳

材料：

牛柳片200克

京葱 1/2條

蒜頭2瓣

魚露1茶匙

糖1/2湯匙

牛肝菌粉1湯匙

水1湯匙

紹興酒2茶匙

生抽1茶匙

生粉1茶匙

麻油1茶匙

油1茶匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 京葱切片；蒜頭拍扁、去皮。

2. 將糖、牛肝菌粉、水、紹興酒、生抽、生粉、麻油、油加入牛柳中，醃5分鐘。

3. 燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭，加入牛柳，煎至金黃色。

4. 加入京葱，炒至均勻，最後加入魚露。

Stir fried Beef with Leek and Porcini Powder

Ingredients:

Sliced beef 200g

Leek 1/2 pc

Garlic 2 slices

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1/2 tablespoon

Porcini powder 1 tablespoon

Water 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Oil 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Slice leek. Slap garlic and peel.

2. Put sugar, porcini powder, water, shao xing wine, soy sauce, cornstarch, sesame oil, oil into beef, marinate 5 mins.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic, put in beef, pan fry until golden brown.

4. Put in leek, stir fry until mix well, finally put in fish sauce.

