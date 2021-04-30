京葱牛肝菌粉汁炒牛柳
材料：
牛柳片200克
京葱 1/2條
蒜頭2瓣
魚露1茶匙
糖1/2湯匙
牛肝菌粉1湯匙
水1湯匙
紹興酒2茶匙
生抽1茶匙
生粉1茶匙
麻油1茶匙
油1茶匙
米糠油 3湯匙
步驟：
1. 京葱切片；蒜頭拍扁、去皮。
2. 將糖、牛肝菌粉、水、紹興酒、生抽、生粉、麻油、油加入牛柳中，醃5分鐘。
3. 燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭，加入牛柳，煎至金黃色。
4. 加入京葱，炒至均勻，最後加入魚露。
Stir fried Beef with Leek and Porcini Powder
Ingredients:
Sliced beef 200g
Leek 1/2 pc
Garlic 2 slices
Fish sauce 1 teaspoon
Sugar 1/2 tablespoon
Porcini powder 1 tablespoon
Water 1 tablespoon
Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons
Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Cornstarch 1 teaspoon
Sesame oil 1 teaspoon
Oil 1 teaspoon
Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Slice leek. Slap garlic and peel.
2. Put sugar, porcini powder, water, shao xing wine, soy sauce, cornstarch, sesame oil, oil into beef, marinate 5 mins.
3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic, put in beef, pan fry until golden brown.
4. Put in leek, stir fry until mix well, finally put in fish sauce.
