三餸一湯｜泡菜杏鮑菇煨豆腐 Stewed Tofu with Kimchi and King Oyster Mushroom

3小時前

泡菜杏鮑菇煨豆腐

材料：

泡菜200克

韓國豆腐1/2盒

杏鮑菇1條

豬肉碎 100克

大蒜1棵

蒜頭4瓣

葱1棵

水 100克

韓國辣椒粉2湯匙

韓國辣醬1湯匙

糖1.5湯匙

韓國醬油1湯匙

泡菜汁50克

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 豆腐切件；杏鮑菇撕成條；大蒜切粒。

2. 葱切粒；蒜頭剁茸。

3. 鑊中加入米糠油，開火，加入豬肉碎，炒至半熟，再加入泡菜、大蒜、蒜茸、葱花，炒至均勻。

4. 加入韓國辣椒粉、韓國辣醬、糖、韓國醬油、泡菜汁，炒至均勻。

5. 加入豆腐、杏鮑菇、水，煮至滾起。

Stewed Tofu with Kimchi and King Oyster Mushroom

Ingredients:

Kimchi 200g

Korean tofu 1/2 box

King oyster mushroom 1 pc

Minced pork 100g

Sand leek 1 pc

Garlic 4 slices

Spring onion 1 pc

Water 100g

Korean style, hot pepper powder 2 tablespoons

Korean style hot pepper paste 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1.5 tablespoons

Korean soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Kimchi sauce 50g

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut tofu into pieces. Rip king oyster mushroom into strips. Dice sand leek.

2. Dice spring onion. Mince garlic.

3. Add rice bran oil into pan, turn on the heat, put in minced pork, stir fry until half cooked, then put in kimchi, sand leek, minced garlic, diced spring onion, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in Korean style, hot pepper powder, Korean style hot pepper paste, sugar, Korean soy sauce, kimchi sauce, stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in tofu, king oyster mushroom and water, cook until boiled.

