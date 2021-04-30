蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜青紅蘋果雪耳湯 Snow Fungus Soup with Green and Red Apple

3小時前

青紅蘋果雪耳湯

材料：

青蘋果2個

紅蘋果3個

雪耳1個

百合2両

蜜棗2粒

南北杏2両

瘦肉 400克

鹽 少許

步驟：

1. 雪耳浸水；青蘋果切件、去心；紅蘋果切件、去心。

2. 雪耳去蒂；百合洗淨；南北杏洗淨。

3. 瘦肉氽水、洗淨。

4. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時，加入適量鹽。

Snow Fungus Soup with Green and Red Apple

Ingredients:

Green apple 2 pcs

Red apple 3 pcs

Snow fungus 1 pc

Greenish lily bulb 2 taels

Sweet jujube 2 pcs

Apricot kernel 2 taels

Pork lean 400g

Salt little

Steps:

1. Soak snow fungus. Cut green apple into pieces and cored. Cut red apple into pieces and cored.

2. Remove snow fungus stem. Wash greenish lily bulb. Wash apricot kernel.

3. Blanch pork lean then wash.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook for 1.5 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

