青紅蘋果雪耳湯
材料：
青蘋果2個
紅蘋果3個
雪耳1個
百合2両
蜜棗2粒
南北杏2両
瘦肉 400克
鹽 少許
步驟：
1. 雪耳浸水；青蘋果切件、去心；紅蘋果切件、去心。
2. 雪耳去蒂；百合洗淨；南北杏洗淨。
3. 瘦肉氽水、洗淨。
4. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時，加入適量鹽。
Snow Fungus Soup with Green and Red Apple
Ingredients:
Green apple 2 pcs
Red apple 3 pcs
Snow fungus 1 pc
Greenish lily bulb 2 taels
Sweet jujube 2 pcs
Apricot kernel 2 taels
Pork lean 400g
Salt little
Steps:
1. Soak snow fungus. Cut green apple into pieces and cored. Cut red apple into pieces and cored.
2. Remove snow fungus stem. Wash greenish lily bulb. Wash apricot kernel.
3. Blanch pork lean then wash.
4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook for 1.5 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.
