蛋黃木魚花醬焗元貝

材料：

扇貝 (大) 2隻

蛋黃醬 1/2杯

紫蘇葉絲 3塊

海鹽 1茶匙

檸檬 1/2隻

木魚花 適量

蛋黃醬材料：

雞蛋黃 4隻

豉油 1茶匙

橄欖油 2湯匙

清酒 1茶匙

木魚湯 1湯匙

檸檬 1/2隻

做法：

1. 先處理扇貝。用蠔刀慢慢把扇貝肉與殼分離，除去沙囊，把裙邊撕出來，然後用水把裙邊清洗乾淨，殼同樣要清洗。把裙邊及扇貝肉放進冰水中，加海鹽及檸檬汁浸一會。

2. 接着製作蛋黃醬汁。以中小火，隔水座熱蛋黃，加入豉油拌勻，然後逐少逐少加入橄欖油拂打至融合。

3. 接着邊拂邊加入清酒、木魚湯及檸檬汁，大約慢慢拂打5-8分鐘，令它變成稠密的蛋黃醬即可。

4. 把扇貝裙邊及肉放回殼上，淋上蛋黃醬，放入已預熱的焗爐裏，以180℃焗10分鐘至熟。

5. 取出上碟，撒上木魚花及紫蘇葉絲即可。

Baked Scallops with Dried Bonito Mayo

Ingredients:

Scallops 2 pcs, large

Mayonnaise 1/2 cup

Shiso leaves 3 pcs, finely shredded

Sea salt 1 tsp

Lemon 1/2 pc

Dried bonito flakes some

Mayonnaise ingredients:

Egg yolk 4 pcs

Soy sauce 1 tsp

Olive oil 2 tbsp

Sake 1 tsp

Dried bonito stock 1 tbsp

Lemon 1/2 pc

Method:

1. Prepare the scallops. Use an oyster shucking knife to release the scallop from the shell slowly, pull off the black stomach and the frill, then rinse the frill and shell. Soak the frills and scallops in ice water with sea salt and lemon juice.

2. Prepare the mayonnaise. Warm egg yolks in a hot water bath under medium low heat, stir in soy sauce, then slowly whisk in olive oil until well combined.

3. Whisk sake, bonito stock and lemon juice into the mayonnaise, keep whisking for 5-8 minutes until thickens.

4. Place the frills and scallops back onto the shells, pour mayonnaise over, bake in a preheated oven at 180℃ for 10 minutes until cooked.

5. Transfer the scallops to a plate, garnish with dried bonito flakes and shredded shiso leaves and serve.

