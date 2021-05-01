蛋白雲吞麵豉湯

材料：

昆布 1片

海藻 (沙律或湯用) 20 克

赤麵豉醬 2湯匙

木魚花 20克

豉油 1湯匙

味醂 1湯匙

清酒 1湯匙

鮮冬菇 3朵

雞蛋白 4隻

京葱 1棵

薑 1塊

做法：

1. 昆布放入常溫水裏浸泡20分鐘，然後取出，在邊沿𠝹數刀，備用。

2. 蛋白用攪拌器拂打至形成蛋白泡，備用。

3. 赤麵豉放入熱水中煮溶，加入昆布、木魚花、清酒、味醂及一片薑，煮大約15-20分鐘。

4. 京葱切段，每段約一吋半長；鮮冬菇在表面𠝹出十字花，備用。

5. 湯煮好後，先隔渣，然後把湯倒回鍋內，加入冬菇及京葱，以中大火煮熱，接着下蛋白泡煮大約一分半至兩分鐘左右，加入豉油煮勻。

6. 最後在湯的表面撒上已浸泡過的海藻即可。

Egg White Wonton Miso Soup

Ingredients:

Kombu 1 pc

Seaweed (for salad or soup) 20g

Red miso paste 2 tbsp

Dried bonito flakes 20g

Soy sauce 1 tbsp

Mirin 1 tbsp

Sake 1 tbsp

Fresh shiitake mushroom 3 pcs

Egg white 4 pcs

Welsh onion 1 stalk

Ginger 1 pc

Method:

1. Soak kombu in water at room temperature for 20 minutes, drain, make a few cuts along the edges, set aside.

2. Whisk egg white until firm, set aside.

3. Melt red miso paste in boiling water, add kombu, dried bonito flakes, sake, mirin and a slice of ginger, boil for 15-20 minutes.

4. Cut Welsh onion into 1.5 inches sections; cut a cross on each fresh shiitake mushroom, set aside.

5. Drain the miso soup, pour it back into the pot, add shiitake mushroom and Welsh onion, boil in medium high heat, then pour egg white in, cook 1.5 to 2 minutes, stir in soy sauce.

6. Garnish with soaked seaweed and serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！