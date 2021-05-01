天婦羅辣吞拿魚卷

材料：

刺身級免治吞拿魚蓉 150克

珍珠米 1杯

壽司飯合成醋 1湯匙

壽司紫菜 2塊

蘘荷 或 薑絲 1茶匙

泰國辣椒醬 1湯匙

日本蛋黃醬 4湯匙

壽司豉油 1湯匙

生粉 適量

天婦羅粉 適量

天婦羅炸漿：

薯粉或粟粉 1杯

麵包糠 2杯

雞蛋 2隻

水 少許

做法：

1. 先調天婦羅炸漿。把全蛋、水、粟粉輕力拌勻約十多二十秒，不用攪拌得太順滑，保留少許顆粒，備用。

2. 用珍珠米煮成白飯，飯煮好後盛起，微暖時加入壽司醋，順時針方向輕力攪拌均勻，令醋被飯粒吸收，備用。

3. 吞拿魚蓉拌入蛋黃醬、泰國辣椒醬、豉油，拌勻後撒上麵包糠。

4. 壽司紫菜在邊沿位置，沾些飯粒加到另一張紫菜上，然後手沾少許水，取出足夠飯量放到紫菜上。紫菜頂留有一吋半的空間，然後放上白飯，慢慢鋪滿紫菜。

5. 放上混合好的吞拿魚蓉餡於壽司飯中央， 然後在紫菜預留的空間黏少許飯粒當漿糊，接着把它捲成卷物。卷物兩邊開口，搓一些飯蓋上去，然後讓壽司卷靜置一會，讓它黏合得更好。

6. 壽司卷依次序沾上少許生粉、炸醬及天婦羅粉。燒熱油至160℃，放入壽司卷炸至外層金黃脆身即可撈出，內裏不用炸得太熟，攤涼一會後切件及上碟。

7. 把蛋黃醬、麵包糠、辣椒醬拌勻成醬後，加到壽司上，再把已切好的蘘荷絲撒在壽司卷上即可。

Tuna Tempura Rolls

Ingredients:

Sashimi grade minced tuna 150g

Short grain sushi rice 1 cup

Sushi rice vinegar 1 tbsp

Unseasoned nori seaweed 2 pcs

Myoga or ginger 1 tsp, finely shredded

Thai chilli sauce 1 tbsp

Japanese mayonnaise 4 tbsp

Sushi soy sauce 1 tbsp

Corn starch some

Tempura flour some

For tempura batter:

Potato or corn starch 1 cup

Panko 2 cups

Egg 2 pcs

Water little

Method:

1. Prepare tempura batter. Beat eggs, water and corn starch lightly for around 20 seconds, do not over beat (it’s fine to leave some crumbs behind), set aside.

2. Cook short grain sushi rice, transfer to a big bowl, add sushi rice vinegar when the rice is lukewarm, gently stir clockwise until vinegar is absorbed by the rice, set aside.

3. Mix minced tuna with mayonnaise, chilli sauce and soy sauce, pour breadcrumbs over.

4. Make a long sheet of seaweed by using rice as glue, put some rice grains on the edge of one sheet of seaweed, then place the edge of another sheet of seaweed over the rice. Moisten hands with water, transfer sufficient amount of rice onto the seaweed sheet. Leave 1.5 inch of space over the top edge of the seaweed, slowly fill the seaweed with rice.

5. Place minced tuna mixture in the middle of the sushi rice, then put a few rice grains on the space of seaweed as glue, roll up to make a sushi roll. Fill the space on both ends of the roll with rice, rest the roll for a while for the ingredients to bind.

6. Dust the sushi roll with corn starch, tempura batter and lastly tempura flour. Heat oil to 160℃, deep fry sushi roll until the curst turns golden brown and crispy; no need to cook through the middle. Drain and cool for a while, slice and transfer to a plate.

7. Mix mayonnaise, panko and chilli sauce, add to the sushi, scatter shredded myoga over and serve.

